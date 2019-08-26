2 ruthless dogs attack man on Philadelphia street

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Surveillance video captured the tense moments as two dogs attacked and critically injured a man in North Philadelphia before police arrived and fired upon the dogs, killing one of them.

Officers responded to reports of a man heard screaming shortly before 5 a.m. Monday morning at 6th and Tioga streets.

Police say a 50-year-old man was attacked by two dogs. Three officers responded to the scene and opened fire on the dogs. One of the dogs was killed as a result. The other dog's condition is unknown at this time.

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson reports the man had been bitten down to his bone on his arms and legs. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.