2 people hospitalized after Bronx house fire: FDNY

Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a house in the Bronx on Saturday, the FDNY said.

Over 100 fire and EMS personnel arrived at the house located at 2925 Throop Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and got the fire under control after midnight.

Police said a 24-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were taken to Jacobi Medical Center with burns and smoke inhalation. They are both in stable condition, according to police.

Hazmat resources are assessing an e-bike discovered at the scene, according to the FDNY.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.