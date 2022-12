Two people were hit by a subway train in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on an "L" train platform at the 6th Ave. and 14th St. Subway Station in Greenwich Village.

The victims are believed to be a man and a woman. It was unclear what happened.

There were reports that both victims died but the NYPD has not confirmed that information.

"L" train service was suspended in both directions between Bedford and 8th Ave.