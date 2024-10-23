2 pedestrians critically injured in Newark car crash near high school

Two pedestrians are in critical condition after two cars crashed in Newark, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

The two cars crashed just after 10:30 a.m. outside the Arts High School on MLK Boulevard.

One of the cars then slammed into the wall of the high school, police said.

Police said the two women and both drivers were taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Both drivers are reportedly in stable condition, police said.

The names of the women and drivers have not yet been released.

This incident is currently under investigation.