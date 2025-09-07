Man shot dead by police after butcher knife attack inside Brooklyn precinct: NYPD

The Brief A man was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. The NYPD says the man attacked an officer inside the precinct, then fled on foot. He was shot after attempting to attack another officer, police say.



A man is dead after police say an attack inside an NYPD building led to a foot pursuit, then a deadly shooting on the street early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The deadly incident began when a man tried to open a locked door inside the 73rd precinct, then entered a restricted area in the rear of the building around 5:30 a.m.

When confronted by a female officer, police say the man began attacking her with a large butcher knife.

She was slashed in the face, but able to fight him off.

Another officer tried to subdue him with a taser, but the man ran off, leading several officers on a foot pursuit to Eastern Parkway and Park Place.

Police say several officers fired at the man when he lunged at an officer with the knife.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The officer who was slashed in the face is stable and recovering.

What we don't know:

The identity of the shooter has yet to be released.

The police-involved shooting, including how many shots were fired, is being investigated.

Police say bodywork cameras, along with cameras inside and outside the precinct, captured both the attack and the shooting.

What they're saying:

Police say this incident could have ended very differently after the suspect entered a known NYPD building with a knife.

"It's another kind of danger when someone comes directly into a precinct with a knife and attacks an officer."