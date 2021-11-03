2 NYPD officers hospitalized after Brooklyn crash with suspects, shots fired

Two NYPD officers were hospitalized after colliding with a suspect's vehicle in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Shots were fired at the scene, too, but no one was struck by bullets, cops said.

The officers were responding to a report of a car driving erratically at about 4:58 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Wynona St. and Jamaica Ave. when the officers' cruiser hit the suspect's vehicle.

One of the officers got out of the car when the suspect tried to back into the cop, said police. The officer opened fire on the vehicle.

Two males inside the car were not struck and ran away from the scene on foot.

The officers were taken to Jamaica Hospital for minor injuries related to the crash.

Police remained at the scene for an investigation.