2 NY men arrested for murder of 12-year-old girl

New York State Police have arrested two upstate men in connection with the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in Ulster County.

Police say D'Janeira Mason was shot inside of a home in the city of Kingston at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

State troopers say 24-year-old Gilbert Thomas and 46-year-old Robert James were involved in a shooting inside the home and the girl was hit and killed by a bullet. No other details surrounding the shooting were released.

Both men face second-degree murder, assault, and firearms charges. It was unclear if they had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

The case remains under investigation.