2 NJ lottery players to split $1.9M jackpot

Two tickets matched all five numbers drawn in Friday's Jersey Cash 5 jackpot drawing.

The two lucky players will split the $1,907,186 jackpot. Each winning ticket is worth $953,593.

The winning numbers were: 09, 10, 12, 16, and 19 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Field Liquor, 1006 Route 46 West, Clifton

Krauszer’s Food Store, 2 JFK Blvd., Somerset

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.