2 NJ lottery players to split $1.9M jackpot
NEW YORK - Two tickets matched all five numbers drawn in Friday's Jersey Cash 5 jackpot drawing.
The two lucky players will split the $1,907,186 jackpot. Each winning ticket is worth $953,593.
The winning numbers were: 09, 10, 12, 16, and 19 and the XTRA number was: 04.
The tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Field Liquor, 1006 Route 46 West, Clifton
- Krauszer’s Food Store, 2 JFK Blvd., Somerset
The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.