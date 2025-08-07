2 NJ earthquakes in 3 days: Are more on the way?

The Brief Two earthquakes struck New Jersey just days apart earlier this month. Officials say more earthquakes are possible due to the location of the recent quakes. Nearly 25 earthquakes have already hit the state so far this year.



New Jersey doesn't typically come to mind when you think of earthquakes, but the state has already been rattled by two this month, and more are possible in the coming weeks and months.

What we know:

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey, just outside of New York City, on Tuesday.

"While this earthquake is relatively small globally, earthquakes of this magnitude are commonly widely felt in the eastern United States because of efficient seismic wave propagation in the region," the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It came just days after another earthquake was reported in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, on August 2. That one was recorded at a 3.0 magnitude.

More earthquakes possible?

The USGS says the August 2 earthquake was not an aftershock of the 4.8 earthquake that struck near Tewksbury, New Jersey, in April 2024.

Officials have yet to say whether the August 5 earthquake was an aftershock of either previous earthquake.

However, both August quakes struck along the Ramapo Fault system, which runs through New Jersey, and could cause more earthquakes in the northern parts of the state by reactivating old faults.

"The August 2, 2025, earthquake occurred in a region where faults have been previously identified and may be reactivated at any time," the USGS said.

In addition, officials say that aftershocks from the April 2024 earthquake are still happening in New Jersey.

Earthquakes in NJ

Dig deeper:

So far this year, 24 earthquakes have been recorded in New Jersey, according to the USGS.

Four of those earthquakes had a magnitude higher than 4.5, and six of them happened over a 24-hour period on July 22.

Last year, the state was shaken by a total of 234 earthquakes.