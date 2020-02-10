2 more retired FDNY firefighters die from 9/11 related illnesses, says FDNY

article

Two more retired FDNY firefighters have died from 9/11 related illnesses, according to the fire department.

Firefighter Richard J. Jones of Ladder 25 had served 20 years in the department when he retired in October 2002. He was 63 years old.

Lt. Paul W. Deo Jr. was assigned to Engine 317 and served for 33 years in the department. He retired on the day before the first anniversary of the terror attacks. He was 74 years old.

"Nearly two decades later, our FDNY family continues to lose remarkable men and women who never wavered in their commitment to protecting life and property in our city," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. "Our department will never forget them or the bravery they exuded throughout their careers."

218 FDNY members have died from illnesses related to the terror attacks.

