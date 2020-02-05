2 more patients in NYC being tested for coronavirus

Two more people in New York City are under investigation for possible infection with the 2019 novel coronavirus, according to the city's Department of Health. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing samples from those people. Further details about the people's cases being investigated were not released.

Five people in New York City were under investigation for possible infection as of Feb. 5, the Health Department said. On Tuesday, the test results on a patient at Bellevue Hospital Center came back negative. Testing on four others is pending. No one has tested positive yet.

This new coronavirus emerged in the Wuhan province of China, where the virus continues to spread and has infected tens of thousands of people.

Both New York City and New York State have posted online resources and information for the public. A telephone hotline has also been set up: 888-364-3065.