2-month-old girl dies from injuries from tornado that destroyed home

article

The family of a two-month-old Kentucky girl who was injured when their house was destroyed by a tornado has died.

Oaklynn Koon passed away at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville on Monday.

Her father wrote on Facebook: "At least I know who will be watching over you up there for me. My dad. God this doesn't seem real."

The family had evacuated their mobile home to Douglas Koon's mom's home, according to WHAS 11.

RELATED: Tornado kills 8 in KY candle factory

He kept his daughter Oaklynn strapped to her car seat as the family sheltered in a bathroom but the tornado tore through the home throwing everyone from the home. They all landed across the street.

Everyone suffered injuries but Oaklynn suffered internal bleeding that caused swelling.

RELATED: Deaths confirmed in collapsed IL Amazon warehouse

The family had to make the decision on whether to leave her on a ventilator even though she had no brain function. They made the tough choice early on Monday morning.

The family had set up a GoFundMe to raise funds prior to Oaklynn's death.