Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Hudson County
7
High Wind Warning
from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County
High Wind Warning
from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM EST until SAT 10:46 AM EST, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:41 AM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:37 PM EST until FRI 9:22 PM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:45 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Ulster County

2 mischievous goats eat cookies meant for Santa

By Catherine Park
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team

Goats eat cookies for Santa

A pair of goats from Tennessee treated themselves to cookies left out for Santa Claus.

HORNBEAK, Tennessee - It looks like these two goats will be getting a lump of coal for Christmas after the critters ate cookies that were meant for Santa Claus.

Footage captured of the theft shows a plate of cookies with a Christmas tree backdrop, when suddenly, two goats, Boonie and MaDolly, dressed in Christmas garb appear from out of nowhere and start voraciously devouring the sweet treats.

Boonie and MaDolly snacking on Santa’s cookies. (Boonie and MaDolly snacking on Santa’s cookies.)

RELATED: Paraglider dressed as Santa gets tangled in power lines while delivering candy canes

Boonie and MaDolly belong to Britany, a Tennessee resident who runs a YouTube channel titled Goat Life where she documents her goats and their many outfits and shenanigans.

Storyful contributed to this report.