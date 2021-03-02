2 men slashed on Manhattan subway train

article

2 men were attacked on a Midtown subway train on Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 4:45 a.m. on a downtown N-train at the 59th St./Lexington Ave. Station.

The NYPD says the two men got into a verbal dispute with a 22-year-old homeless man. The 22-year-old pulled out a weapon and slashed them.

The two men, reportedly on their way to work for UPS, were taken to Cornell Medical Center for treatment of lacerations.

They are expected to be okay.

Police took the 22-year-old into custody. Charges were still pending and his name was not immediately released.