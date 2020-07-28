2 men pull unconscious driver from burning vehicle

Two men are being hailed heroes after pulling over at the scene of a burning vehicle and dragging the unconscious driver out to safety before the vehicle burst into flames.

Dash-cam video released by the Burlington Police Department shows the men at the door of the vehicle as the smoke thickens around them. A short time later, they carry the driver to safety.

Police said they were called to a crash near the Shell gas station at Sunset and Salem roads around 3 pm Sunday. The driver was unconscious inside the car, police said.

“As the first officer arrived, she found that two good Samaritans had already jumped into action to assist the driver,” said police.

The two quick-thinking civilians, named Larry Scott and Dominique Golden, were praised by police for removing the driver from the car “just before it caught on fire.”

“BTPD salutes and thanks these men for their heroism,” said police.

