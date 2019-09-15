Expand / Collapse search

2 men gunned down in Newark; woman critically wounded

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey say two men were killed and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting in Newark over the weekend.

The Essex County prosecutor's office and Newark public safety officials say the two Newark men were sitting outside Saturday afternoon when an unknown person approached and fired.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Jasson Duffy and 30-year-old Hassan Ward were killed.

The woman, whose name wasn't released, was listed in critical but stable condition after apparently being hit by a stray bullet.

No arrests have been reported.