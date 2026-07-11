2 killed in house fire in Orange, 5 families displaced

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The Brief Two people were killed in a house fire in Orange Township, New Jersey, Saturday. A 70-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl died in the fire. Five families were displaced by the fire, according to the Red Cross.



A massive fire destroyed a home in Orange Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, killing two people, including a young girl.

What we know:

The fire broke out shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday, at a home on Park Place.

Firefighters from multiple towns responded to the scene to attack the five-alarm fire, officials said. Crews were eventually able to put the fire out, but the home was destroyed.

According to investigators, an 8-year-old girl and a 70-year-old woman were killed in the fire.

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Essex County officials said the fire caused damage to the two surrounding homes, and the Red Cross reported that they were providing shelter for five families who were displaced.

What we don't know:

The Essex County Prosecutor's office is investigating what caused the fire. The two people who died have not been publically identified while officials work to notify their families.