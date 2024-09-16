2 killed after car crashes and catches fire in White Plains: police

article

Two people are dead after a driver lost control of a car in White Plains Monday morning, police said.

It happened at 9:10 a.m. on Battle Avenue when the car crashed into a building and a tree.

Police said the car, a Tesla, was in bad shape and exploded from the fire. The two people inside were badly burnt.

Police said they don't believe outside factors played a role in the Tesla's crash, but didn't elaborate.

The names of the driver and the two victims have not been released.

If you have more information regarding this incident, please call 814-422-6111.

