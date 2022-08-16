2 human West Nile Virus cases reported in NYC

New York City's Health Department has announced that two human cases of West Nile Virus have been found.

One is in Brooklyn, and the other is in Queens.

Authorities also say the virus has been detected in a record number of mosquitoes this year.

Most people infected have no symptoms or minor symptoms, but the virus can be more serious or even deadly, especially for those over 60 and with weakened immune systems.

Health officials are encouraging New Yorkers to wear an EPA-registered insect repellant and eliminate any standing water from their property.