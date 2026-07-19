2 dead in Legionnaires' disease cluster on Upper East Side as source 'likely eliminated'

The Brief The NYC Health Department announced a second fatality linked to the Upper East Side Legionnaires' disease outbreak. New cases have stabilized to fewer than one per day, with officials indicating the source of exposure has likely been eliminated. The Health Department is now inspecting all positive sites and ordering citywide operators to boost summertime antibacterial treatments.



A second person has died this week in connection with the Legionnaires’ disease cluster on the Upper East Side.

The second death comes as health officials announced that newly diagnosed cases have seen a sustained decline over the last week, signaling that the containment strategy has likely eliminated the source of the exposure.

By the numbers:

The New York City Health Department says that data indicates that the outbreak has stabilized significantly.

Between July 10 and July 17, the city confirmed an average of fewer than one new case per day. The first week of the investigation (July 2–July 8) saw an average of more than eight new cases daily.

As of July 18, the Health Department has released the following numbers in relation to the cluster:

Total cases: 72

Discharged from hospital: 50

Hospitalized: 9

Fatalities: 2

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"We are heartbroken to learn that another New Yorker has lost their life to Legionnaires’ disease on the Upper East Side," said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Alister F. Martin. "While we mourn this loss, the data are also encouraging. Our aggressive strategy of testing, enforcement, and remediation appears to have stopped the source of exposure."

Containing the cluster

What we know:

On July 14, the city ordered 76 buildings with cooling towers that showed initial positive PCR results to immediately clean and disinfect their systems. Within 48 hours, officials say each building had completed the required remediation.

Previously, buildings with positive PCR screenings were only required to boost chemical disinfectants while waiting up to two weeks for live culture confirmations.

In total, officials collected samples from 183 cooling tower systems across the affected area, and all initial PCR screenings are now complete. Live culture testing is currently underway to determine if active bacteria remain.

Cooling tower enforcement

Dig deeper:

New York City already holds some of the strictest cooling tower maintenance laws in the United States, but enforcement has hit an all-time high.

Increased inspections: During the first six months of 2026, inspectors completed nearly 1,600 cooling tower inspections—a 35% increase over the same timeframe last year.

Heavy fines: In Fiscal Year 2025, the city issued 1,337 violations (including 253 public health hazards and 810 critical violations), collecting roughly $680,000 in fines.

31-day rule: New regulations that went into effect this past May now require cooling tower operators to test for Legionella every 31 days while operational, tripling the frequency of prior mandates. So far, 77% of operators are already actively submitting data.

What's next:

Moving forward, the Health Department is inspecting every Upper East Side tower that tested positive, alongside an unregistered tower discovered during the investigation. Furthermore, all operators citywide have been ordered to increase their summertime biocide treatments immediately.