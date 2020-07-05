2 dead in triple shooting in the Bronx

Two men are dead and one other man is recovering after a shooting Sunday night in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

Police say it happened just after 8 p.m. near Claremont Park.

Police found the three victims in front of 206 East. 171 St. A 22-year-old man had been shot several times and died at Bronx Care Health System.

The second victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the neck. He also died at Bronx Care Health System.

A 29-year-old man survived a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD says that no one was initially arrested in connection with the shootings.

Police did not release the names of the victims and no other details were immediately available.

It was a bloody holiday weekend in New York City, with at least 3 other people killed and dozens injured.