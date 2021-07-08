2 dead in New Jersey house fire

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:54 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 7:45 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:38 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:57 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
Flood Advisory
from THU 9:57 AM EDT until THU 1:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:33 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County

2 dead in New Jersey house fire

Published 
Bergen County
Associated Press

2 dead in Teaneck, N.J. fire

A fast-moving fire roared through a northern New Jersey home. Authorities now say two people are dead an three firefighters injured.

TEANECK, N.J. - A fast-moving fire roared through a northern New Jersey home early Thursday, killing two people and leaving three firefighters injured.

The blaze in Teaneck was reported around 3:20 a.m. Emergency responders soon arrived and found the top floor of the two-story home engulfed in flames.

Two people were later found dead in an attic bedroom, authorities said, while two other people were able to safely escape the burning home. Their names have not been released, and it was immediately clear if all four lived in the home.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

One Teaneck firefighter suffered burns to his leg, while two others were treated for heat exhaustion. All three were expected to fully recover.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters