2 dead after small plane crash near Ronkonkoma

Two people have died after a small plane crashed near Long Island MacArthur Airport on Monday evening.

In a statement, the town of Islip said that at around 6:14 p.m. a Beechcraft Bonanza, a single-engined aircraft that seats up to six people was departing from Runway 6 when it crashed.

The aircraft sustained damage and the pilot and a passenger were injured.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that two people died in the crash.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

The run way will remain closed while the investigation into the crash continues. Passengers should check with their airline for any possible delays or cancellations.