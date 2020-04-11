2 dead after shooting in East Harlem

article

Two people are dead and one is hospitalized after a shooting in East Harlem.

The NYPD says it took place around 8:12 near East 112th Street and 1st Avenue. Officers found three men at the location with multiple gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies.

The 41 and 38-year-old men were transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Metropolitan, where the 41-year-old was pronounced deceased. The second victim was in critical condition late Saturday evening.

The third victim, a 40-year-man, was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was also pronounced deceased. There were no arrests and police said the investigation is ongoing.

The names of the victims were being withheld pending family notification.