2 dead after overnight shootings in Queens, Brooklyn: NYPD

article

Two men are dead after a pair of overnight shootings in Queens and Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

At around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a report of gunfire on 150th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an unconscious man with gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

EMS took the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Then, a little over an hour later at 3:54 a.m., police responded to a call of a person shot on Bergen Street in Crown Heights. Upon arriving, officers found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests in either shooting, and both incidents remain under investigation.

The identity of both men has not yet been released, pending family notification.

Advertisement