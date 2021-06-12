2 dead after overnight shootings in NYC

article

The surge of gun violence in New York City claimed two more lives overnight from Friday night into Saturday morning, according to police.

The NYPD says that at around 11:45 p.m. Friday night, police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso in front of a home on Quenver Road in Jamaica, Queens.

The man, identified as Wayne Joseph, was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Later, at around 5:50 a.m., a 30-year-old man was shot in the back on Avenue St. John in the South Bronx. The man, who has not yet been identified pending family notification, was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests in either shooting so far, and the investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters