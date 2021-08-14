2 dead after overnight shootings in the Bronx

Two men have died after a pair of shootings in the Bronx overnight, according to the NYPD.

In the first incident, at around 2 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a person shot at the corner of Jerome Avenue and Bainbridge Avenue near Woodlawn Cemetary.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified man, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

In a second incident barely two hours later, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot in front of an apartment building on Davidson Avenue in Morris Heights.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg and a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals, where the 27-year-old was pronounced dead, while the 23-year-old victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

There have been no arrests in either shooting, and investigations remain ongoing.

Advertisement

The identities of both men have not yet been released pending family notification.