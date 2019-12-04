2 dead, 1 injured after US sailor opens fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard before killing self, officials say

A shooter identified as a U.S. sailor opened fired at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard late Wednesday, leaving two victims dead and one injured before killing himself, officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said.

In a media release, base officials said three Department of Defense civilian workers were shot and injured in the shooting that began around 2:30 p.m. Two of those victims later died.

“Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been secured,” said a media release from the base.

The incident took place at the vicinity of the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2, the release said, adding that the base is no longer in lockdown and that base security officials along with Navy investigators were investigating.

"Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been secured. One person is confirmed dead. The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor. #PearlHarbor," the base tweeted.

The military didn't release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam officials said the names of the victims would not be released until notification of next of kin.

Queen's Medical Center spokesman Cedric Yamanaka said the hospital was treating one patient but didn't give details on their condition.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Shayne Enright said they treated and transported patients but wouldn't provide more details.

Earlier, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony confirmed that there was an active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

“JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information,“ the JBPHH tweeted.

The base’s 15th Wing also previously confirmed that there was an active shooter.

“ALERT: There is an active shooter on base, please seek a secure location until further notice,” the 15th Wing wrote on Facebook.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant said firefighters were responding to the base.

Pearl Harbor is one of the U.S. Navy's major installations.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the attack by Japan that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

Pearl Harbor houses the headquarters for the U.S. Pacific Fleet and is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines. The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the fleet.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Wednesday said the White House has offered assistance from federal agencies and that the state is also ready to help if needed.

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting,” Ige said in a statement.

The base said the Emergency Family Assistance Center is now open and will remain open until further notice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.