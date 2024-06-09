2 dead, 1 injured after Queens shootings: NYPD

article

Two people are dead and another is injured after a series of shootings in Queens on Saturday.

According to police, at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot on 111th Street near 95th Avenue in Richmond Hill.

When they arrived on the scene, police found a 52-year-old woman who had been shot in the torso and a 27-year-old man who was unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

A little over a mile away, near 109th Avenue and 96th Street, a 33-year-old man was also found unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm near his body.

The 27-year-old man and the 33-year-old man were both pronounced dead.

The 52-year-old woman was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

At this time there are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending proper family notification.