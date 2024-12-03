10 injured, 2 critically, after fire at senior citizen center in Edison

article

Officials say two people are in critical condition and several others were injured after a fire broke out at a senior citizen center in Edison, New Jersey on Tuesday evening.

Mayor Sam Joshi says that the 4-alarm fire happened at the Inman Grove Senior Center.

By 8:30 p.m., the fire was completely out, according to officials.

"At this time we’re coordinating overnight stay for those who need. I’ve authorized a stay for seniors at a local hotel and will make sure every resident is attended to. Red Cross is also assisting.

Edison Fire Dept, South Brunswick," Joshi wrote on his Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information.