10 injured, 2 critically, after fire at senior citizen center in Edison
NEW JERSEY - Officials say two people are in critical condition and several others were injured after a fire broke out at a senior citizen center in Edison, New Jersey on Tuesday evening.
Mayor Sam Joshi says that the 4-alarm fire happened at the Inman Grove Senior Center.
By 8:30 p.m., the fire was completely out, according to officials.
"At this time we’re coordinating overnight stay for those who need. I’ve authorized a stay for seniors at a local hotel and will make sure every resident is attended to. Red Cross is also assisting.
Edison Fire Dept, South Brunswick," Joshi wrote on his Facebook page.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information.