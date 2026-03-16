4 dead in Queens fire as building collapse traps firefighters

The Brief Four people were killed in a four-alarm fire Monday at a multi-story building on College Point Boulevard in Flushing, Queens. Firefighters arrived to heavy fire on all three floors; three people jumped from an upper floor, one victim was rescued, and two firefighters were briefly trapped when interior stairs collapsed. Nine people were injured overall, including two adults and one child; five firefighters were hospitalized in stable condition. The fire was brought under control around 2:50 p.m. and remains under investigation.



Four people were killed in a four-alarm fire in Queens on Monday, according to fire officials.

Residents jump to safety

What we know:

FDNY Chief of Fire Operations Kevin Woods said firefighters arrived to a heavy fire on all three floors of a multi-story building on College Point Boulevard in Flushing.

Crews reported seeing three people jump from an upper floor as the flames spread through the building.

Firefighters performed CPR on the victims.

Firefighters trapped in staircase collapse

Dig deeper:

The fire chief said another person was trapped on the second floor and was removed by firefighters using a portable ladder.

As crews moved from the first floor up the stairs, the interior staircase collapsed, briefly trapping two firefighters before they were extricated.

In total, nine people were injured, including two adults and one child, officials said.

Two victims were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Five firefighters were treated at the scene and transported to hospitals in stable condition.

The fire was brought under control around 2:50 p.m. Officials said strong winds fueled the flames and made the fire more difficult to fight.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted about the incident on X, thanking the firefighters and EMS workers who "rushed in within minutes."