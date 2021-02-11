Arson squad investigating fire that killed 2 children in Jersey City

An 11-year-old child and an 8-month old child were killed in a fire on Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City, said the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

The fire broke out Wednesday just after 11:30 p.m. at 470 MLK Drive near Union Street. Three police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

Video from the scene shows firefighters on the roof of the building as smoke billowed out.

Several residents of the area were evacuated.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is investigating the incident.

