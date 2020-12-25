Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:34 PM EST, Fairfield County
13
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:46 AM EST, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:06 AM EST, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:55 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:38 PM EST, Ulster County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:52 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:04 AM EST, Ulster County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:36 AM EST, Ulster County

2 children die in Christmas morning fire on Detroit's east side

Published 
Michigan
FOX 5 New York

DETROIT, MI - Officials with the Detroit Fire Department say two children are dead and three more have been injured after fire broke out at a home on Helen Street on Detroit's east side Christmas morning.

According to DFD, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old were found deceased in the front living room of the two-story home.  

Officials say three other children as well as their mother were also injured when they were forced to jump out of a second-floor window to get to safety. The ages of those children are unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown at this time. 