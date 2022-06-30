2 boys, aged 11 and 13, stabbed in Brooklyn

Two boys, aged 11 and 13, have been hospitalized after being stabbed near a park in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, the incident happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Baltic Street near the Gowanus Houses in Boerum Hill.

The victims were taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where they are listed in stable condition.

There are currently no arrests, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

