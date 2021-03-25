2 bodies found at Queens housing project

article

Police in New York were investigating the discovery of two decomposing bodies inside an apartment at a Queens public housing project.

The NYPD was called for a report of a foul odor at the Astoria Houses just after midnight on Thursday.

They found the two partially decomposing adult bodies.

It was unclear how long the bodies had been there or how they died. The Medical Examiner was planning to determine a cause of death.

No other details were immediately available.

