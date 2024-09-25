2 arrested in case involving body dragged onto Metro-North, left in Yonkers shopping cart

Two people have been arrested in connection to a dismembered body found stuffed in a shopping cart in Yonkers, police said.

Police said Muhammad Aadil, 40, and Ronei Harris, 18, were indicted for murder and other charges in the death of 46-year-old Lutalo Henderson.

According to sources, the men used Metro-North to transport it.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 NY captured the moment Aadil and Harris walked past an apartment building on Rogers Place in the Longwood section.

The crime was uncovered on Aug. 5, just before 2 a.m. on the border of Yonkers and Mount Vernon when police came across a body without hands or feet – set on fire inside a shopping cart on the Oak Street Bridge. But investigators determined the bridge was just a dump site.

Through video surveillance, police traced Aadil and Harris back to a five-story walk-up on the corner of 163rd St.

According to sources, Henderson was killed inside an apartment at 903 Rogers Place, where the body was dismembered. Aadil and Harris then allegedly boarded a Metro-North train with the wrapped-up corpse in a shopping cart and rode it all the way to the Mt. Vernon West train station stop.

Crime scene investigators were seen carting out evidence from the building most of the day in the Bronx. Police confirmed detectives obtained a search warrant on Monday night and, once inside the apartment, found body parts, including teeth and limbs, inside the kitchen, as well as a gun and illegal drugs in the bedroom.

The cause of death is still unclear at this time.