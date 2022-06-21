2 ambulances collide in Brooklyn injuring 4 EMTs

An investigation was underway into a collision between two ambulances in Brooklyn.

Four EMTs were injured when the vehicles collided at about 10: 25 p.m. in Park Slope, according to the FDNY. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred at the busy intersection of Union Street and 7th Avenue.

Video of the aftermath showed one of the mangled vehicles on the street. The other ambulance slammed into a Bank of America after the initial crash. It ended up on the sidewalk with a damaged hood.

The EMTs were taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. No civilians were injured, said the FDNY.