Lithium ion battery explodes, fire engulfs Queens e-bike store: VIDEO

Dramatic video shows a lithium ion battery exploding inside a New York City e-bike shop, sparking a fire that consumed the building in flames in less than two minutes, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out Saturday night at King Electronic Hub on Liberty Avenue near Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill, Queens.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke emanating from behind roll-down security gates as they arrived at the two-story building, which also housed apartments.

Once they gained access to the storefront, firefighters found approximately two dozen e-bikes powered by lithium-ion batteries and gas.

"A DVR shows smoke coming from the battery - and within 20 seconds - you see a shower of sparks, flames, & explosions," the FDNY stated in a tweet.

They promptly removed the charred bikes to the sidewalk, and FDNY Hazmat teams were called in to manage the situation.

While one firefighter sustained minor injuries, no other injuries were reported.

The city has seen hundreds of fires linked to the lithium ion batteries that power electric bikes and scooters in the last few years. City officials have blamed off-market batteries and chargers that don’t meet safety standards for many of the fires, and they have lobbied the federal government to strengthen regulations governing the sale of e-bikes and batteries.

"It has been a very, very long time, decades, if not longer, since a new technology has come out of nowhere and become the leading cause of fire deaths in any city," said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh in November.