Lithium ion battery explodes, fire engulfs Queens e-bike store: VIDEO

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Somerset County
24
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:06 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 AM EST, Salem County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:45 PM EST until TUE 11:00 PM EST, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:49 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:09 AM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Morris County
Flood Warning
from TUE 7:22 PM EST until WED 1:15 AM EST, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:54 AM EST until THU 1:29 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:20 AM EST until THU 7:25 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:51 PM EST until WED 10:36 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 AM EST, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:15 AM EST, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:17 PM EST until WED 11:55 PM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:15 AM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:40 PM EST until TUE 10:30 PM EST, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:16 AM EST until THU 8:30 PM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Mercer County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 4:00 AM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Southern Queens County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Hudson County

Lithium ion battery explodes, fire engulfs Queens e-bike store: VIDEO

Published 
Richmond Hill
FOX 5 NY

E-bike fire engulfs King Electronic Hub in Queens

A sped-up video released by the FDNY shows smoke forming around the battery before the device explodes and sets the King Electronic Hub store on fire. (Credit: FDNY)

QUEENS, N.Y. - Dramatic video shows a lithium ion battery exploding inside a New York City e-bike shop, sparking a fire that consumed the building in flames in less than two minutes, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out Saturday night at King Electronic Hub on Liberty Avenue near Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill, Queens.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke emanating from behind roll-down security gates as they arrived at the two-story building, which also housed apartments.

Once they gained access to the storefront, firefighters found approximately two dozen e-bikes powered by lithium-ion batteries and gas. 

"A DVR shows smoke coming from the battery - and within 20 seconds - you see a shower of sparks, flames, & explosions," the FDNY stated in a tweet. 

They promptly removed the charred bikes to the sidewalk, and FDNY Hazmat teams were called in to manage the situation.

While one firefighter sustained minor injuries, no other injuries were reported.

FDNY launches lithium-ion battery danger campaign

After yet another deadly fire caused by a lithium-ion battery, the FDNY is launching a new campaign that illustrates the dangers the batteries can pose.

The city has seen hundreds of fires linked to the lithium ion batteries that power electric bikes and scooters in the last few years. City officials have blamed off-market batteries and chargers that don’t meet safety standards for many of the fires, and they have lobbied the federal government to strengthen regulations governing the sale of e-bikes and batteries.

"It has been a very, very long time, decades, if not longer, since a new technology has come out of nowhere and become the leading cause of fire deaths in any city," said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh in November.