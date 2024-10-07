2 adults arrested for alleged assault on former NY Gov. Paterson

Two adults were arrested for allegedly attacking former NY Gov. David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson on the Upper East Side on Friday, police said.

This comes after two kids, ages 12 and 13, were charged with gang assault on Sunday.

The names of the adults and two children who were arrested have not yet been released.

The incident happened on Friday around 8:35 p.m. in front of 1871 2nd Avenue. The attackers hit both men multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Both Paterson and his stepson suffered injuries to the face and head. Both were taken to a nearby hospital and later released.

"Anthony had five stitches put in his lower lip. He has a number of bruises. He was pretty badly injured in the confrontation," Paterson said.

"My stepson, Anthony Silwa, was walking his dog on the other side of this building when he saw three rather young people climbing up the side of the building, which has been a way that people have been able to gain access to the building and either vandalize or rob the building in the past. He admonished them that he was going to call the police. They came down and they kind of had a brief argument," Paterson said.

Paterson said it turned into a huge physical confrontation and the former governor and his stepson were outnumbered.

According to police, neither Paterson nor his stepson knew the attackers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).