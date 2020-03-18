1st New Yorker with COVID-19 recovers

article

The first person to test positive for the coronavirus in New York appears to be free of it after recovering at home, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The 39-year-old Manhattan woman had returned in February with her husband from Iran, a hotspot for the virus. The unidentified health care worker had been recovering from home and was not hospitalized.

“She actually took a second coronavirus test and tested negative,” Cuomo said.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

New York state has more than 2,300 confirmed cases. More than 1,000 were new, reflecting not only of the spread of virus but a dramatic increase in testing.

There have been 20 deaths statewide from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and around 550 hospitalizations.

Advertisement

The governor said more than 100 people who tested positive have recovered.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------



