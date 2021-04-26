1960s NY Giants player arrested on drug charges

article

An elderly former NFL player is accused of trying to sell a large amount of cocaine out of his Manhattan apartment.

Clyde "Peter" Hall, who is in his 80s, is accused of trying to distribute five kilos of cocaine.

A DEA informant allegedly set up a meeting with Hall at his apartment to pick up the drugs. A call planning the transfer was recorded by federal agents.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

When the informant drove up to Hall’s apartment, the former football player agreed to come out, authorities say.

During the recorded meeting inside the vehicle, they say Hall said would bring some out to show him, and then the other man would bring the money for the drug deal into Hall's apartment to get the rest of the drugs.

Advertisement

Officers approached and arrested Hall and seized a gray bag, which contained a condensed chunky white substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Hall had previously been sentenced in 2010 to a 20-year prison term for investment fraud but he was serving home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hall played one year with the Giants. He was drafted out of Marquette University as a quarterback in 1960 but was moved to end.