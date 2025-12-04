18-year-old charged after allegedly setting man on fire inside Penn Station subway train

The Brief An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with setting a man on fire on the subway. Hiram Carrero has been charged with attempted murder, arson, assault and more. The 56-year-old man who was set on fire suffered "significant" burns.



An 18-year-old from Manhattan has been arrested and charged with setting a man on fire at Penn Station earlier this week, according to police.

Man set on fire at Penn Station

What we know:

Hiram Carrero has been charged with attempted murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief for the attack that happened on Dec. 1.

Just after 3 a.m. that day, police said Carrero walked on to a 3 train that was pulling into the station, set a 56-year-old man on fire, then got off. Officials said Carrero boarded a train to escape.

First responders took the victim to the hospital. While police said the man suffered "significant" burns, he was listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident, or how Carrero allegedly set the man on fire.