Expand / Collapse search

18-year-old charged after allegedly setting man on fire inside Penn Station subway train

By
Published  December 4, 2025 4:22pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
NYPD: Man set on fire on platform in Times Square station

NYPD: Man set on fire on platform in Times Square station

Police say no arrests have been made and investigators do not yet know what led up to the incident or whether the suspect and victim knew each other. The suspect is described only as a man.

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with setting a man on fire on the subway.
    • Hiram Carrero has been charged with attempted murder, arson, assault and more.
    • The 56-year-old man who was set on fire suffered "significant" burns.

NEW YORK - An 18-year-old from Manhattan has been arrested and charged with setting a man on fire at Penn Station earlier this week, according to police.

Man set on fire at Penn Station

What we know:

Hiram Carrero has been charged with attempted murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief for the attack that happened on Dec. 1.

Just after 3 a.m. that day, police said Carrero walked on to a 3 train that was pulling into the station, set a 56-year-old man on fire, then got off. Officials said Carrero boarded a train to escape.

First responders took the victim to the hospital. While police said the man suffered "significant" burns, he was listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident, or how Carrero allegedly set the man on fire.

The Source: Information in this story is from the New York Police Department and previous FOX 5 NY reports.

Crime and Public SafetyManhattan