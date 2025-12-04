18-year-old charged after allegedly setting man on fire inside Penn Station subway train
NEW YORK - An 18-year-old from Manhattan has been arrested and charged with setting a man on fire at Penn Station earlier this week, according to police.
Man set on fire at Penn Station
What we know:
Hiram Carrero has been charged with attempted murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief for the attack that happened on Dec. 1.
- PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man set on fire near Times Square subway station, police say
Just after 3 a.m. that day, police said Carrero walked on to a 3 train that was pulling into the station, set a 56-year-old man on fire, then got off. Officials said Carrero boarded a train to escape.
First responders took the victim to the hospital. While police said the man suffered "significant" burns, he was listed in stable condition.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident, or how Carrero allegedly set the man on fire.
The Source: Information in this story is from the New York Police Department and previous FOX 5 NY reports.