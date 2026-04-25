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18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in shooting of 15-year-old in Queens

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Published  April 25, 2026 7:49am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
A generic stock photo of crime scene tape at a murder investigation site. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images) article

A generic stock photo of crime scene tape at a murder investigation site. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Queens.
    • The victim was shot in the chest near Merrick and Baisley boulevards and later died at the hospital.
    • Police are still asking for information as the investigation continues.

NEW YORK - An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Queens earlier this month, police said.

What we know:

Police say Zahir Davis, 18, was arrested on April 24 at around 9:20 p.m. within the 113th Precinct and charged with murder.

The arrest is connected to a shooting that happened on April 16 near Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 6:15 p.m. found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

Victim identified

Police identified the victim as a 15-year-old boy from Queens.

Timeline:

  • April 16, around 6:15 p.m.: Police respond to a shooting near Merrick and Baisley boulevards
  • Victim transported to hospital, later pronounced dead
  • April 17: NYPD releases images seeking help identifying a suspect
  • April 24: An 18-year-old man is arrested and charged with murder

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police had previously asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and continue to encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-577-TIPS or online. All calls are confidential, according to NYPD.

The Source: This article was written using information provided by the NYPD.

New York CityCrime and Public Safety