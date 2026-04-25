18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in shooting of 15-year-old in Queens

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The Brief An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Queens. The victim was shot in the chest near Merrick and Baisley boulevards and later died at the hospital. Police are still asking for information as the investigation continues.



An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Queens earlier this month, police said.

What we know:

Police say Zahir Davis, 18, was arrested on April 24 at around 9:20 p.m. within the 113th Precinct and charged with murder.

The arrest is connected to a shooting that happened on April 16 near Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 6:15 p.m. found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

Victim identified

Police identified the victim as a 15-year-old boy from Queens.

Timeline:

April 16, around 6:15 p.m.: Police respond to a shooting near Merrick and Baisley boulevards

Victim transported to hospital, later pronounced dead

April 17: NYPD releases images seeking help identifying a suspect

April 24: An 18-year-old man is arrested and charged with murder

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police had previously asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and continue to encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-577-TIPS or online. All calls are confidential, according to NYPD.