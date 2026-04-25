18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in shooting of 15-year-old in Queens
NEW YORK - An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Queens earlier this month, police said.
What we know:
Police say Zahir Davis, 18, was arrested on April 24 at around 9:20 p.m. within the 113th Precinct and charged with murder.
The arrest is connected to a shooting that happened on April 16 near Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard.
Officers responding to a 911 call around 6:15 p.m. found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was taken by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.
Victim identified
Police identified the victim as a 15-year-old boy from Queens.
Timeline:
- April 16, around 6:15 p.m.: Police respond to a shooting near Merrick and Baisley boulevards
- Victim transported to hospital, later pronounced dead
- April 17: NYPD releases images seeking help identifying a suspect
- April 24: An 18-year-old man is arrested and charged with murder
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
Police had previously asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and continue to encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.
Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-577-TIPS or online. All calls are confidential, according to NYPD.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by the NYPD.