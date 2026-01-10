17-year-old stabbed to death in Queens; police search for 2 suspects

article

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Queens, police say. The incident happened near Jamaica Avenue and 76 Street. NYPD is asking the public for help identifying two suspects.



New York City police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Queens.

What we know:

According to the New York City Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress around 3:43 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 9, near the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 76 Street, within the confines of the 102 Precinct.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the neck. Emergency medical services transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as Josue Argudo, 17, of Queens.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Suspect descriptions

Police say they are searching for two individuals in connection with the homicide.

The first suspect is described as a male who was last seen wearing all black clothing and white Beats headphones.

The second suspect is also described as a male. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers, and carrying a black cross-body bag in his right hand.

The NYPD said images of the suspects are available through the department’s media channels.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-language callers can dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or on X by messaging @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.