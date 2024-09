A 17-year-old was shot in the leg outside a high school on Staten Island on Thursday afternoon, police said.

It happened at 12:56 p.m. at Marks Place, which is very close to Curtis High School and McKee High School.

Police said the 17-year-old was taken to Richmond University Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.