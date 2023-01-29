17-year-old boy shot and killed in East Harlem: NYPD

article

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, the NYPD said.

Authorities say that around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on East 105th Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found numerous shell casings at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had been taken via private means to Harlem Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.