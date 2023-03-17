16-year-old shot in Bronx near playground, police say

Authorities are searching for two suspects after a 16-year-old was shot in the Bronx not far from a playground.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 140th Street and Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

The victim, identified as a 16-year-old male, was shot in the buttocks, according to the New York Police Department. He was taken to an area hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

Two male suspects were being sought by police in connection to the shooting, however further details on their identities were not released. It also remained unclear what led to the shooting.

A screengrab from footage captured by SkyFOX shows the aftermath of the shooting scene, which occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 140th Street and Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. (Credit: FOX 5 NY)

Earlier this year, Mott Haven was listed as one of six NYPD precincts listed as having the highest number of shootings.

Specifically, 27% of shooting incidents occur in areas like Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill in Brooklyn, according to the Mayor’s Management Report .

RELATED: 17-year-old killed in Brooklyn broad daylight shooting