17-year-old killed in Brooklyn broad daylight shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a Brooklyn broad daylight shooting, the NYPD said.

The incident happened Wednesday just before 5 p.m. near Saratoga Avenue and Prospect Place in Brownsville.

According to police, the teen encountered an unknown male, who proceeded to display a firearm and shoot the victim in the chest before fleeing on foot along Saratoga Avenue.

Photos and video show the suspect near the incident location. (NYPD)

The victim, identified as Graig Bassett, was transported to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The individual being sought is described as a male, late teens-20's, with a dark complexion, medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black sneakers with a Nike logo on the side, black pants, a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt and a black facemask.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).