16-year-old shot and killed in Queens: NYPD

A 16-year-old has died after being shot in Queens on Wedensday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, the shooting occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a male shot on Liberty Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso. Emergency medical services transported the teen to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

