Teen ambushed, gunned down in broad daylight at bus stop in Queens, police say

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. on Liberty Avenue and 172nd Street.

When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Jasmine with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say teen tried to call for help before being shot

Police say Jasmine apparently tried to call for help before he was shot. He was then taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti spoke to residents in the neighborhood who said they were shocked to hear the news, especially at that time of day.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether Jasmine and the suspect knew each other or what exactly led to the shooting. Police are looking into whether the shooting was gang-related.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).